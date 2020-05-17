Tropical Storm Arthur Forms Off Florida, An Early Start To Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the southeast coast of Florida Saturday night, over two weeks before the official start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It is no threat to the North Escambia area.

Arthur is expected to track offshore of the southeastern United States, perhaps skirting the North Carolina Outer Banks by Monday. Forecasters expect that the strongest winds will remain to the eastern side of the storm – out in the open Atlantic.

The latest on Tropical Storm Arthur is in the graphics on this page, click to enlarge.