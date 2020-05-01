Toth Prefiles For Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation, Group 5

Louis Toth prefiled Thursday for Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation, Group 5. This is a nonpartisan office that appears on the 2020 ballot.

The Escambia County Soil & Water Conservation District is a “special district established to provide for control and prevention of soil erosion and for furthering the conservation, development and utilization of soil and water resources, and the disposal of water, to preserve natural resources, control floods, assist in maintaining the navigability of rivers and harbors, preserve wildlife, protect the tax base and public lands, and protect and promote the health, safety and general welfare of the people”.