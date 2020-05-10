Three-Quarters Of Escambia County COVID-19 Fatalities Are Long-Term Center Residents Or Staff

About three-quarters of the COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County have been in local long-term facilities, according to recently released data from the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 18 coronavirus deaths in Escambia County, with 13 of those tied directly to local long-term care facilities. Twelve of the deaths were residents, while one staff member has also died.

According to FDOH data:

Bayside Health And Rehabilitation Center has had four resident deaths, 33 positive residents and 15 infected staff members.

Brookdale Pensacola has had four resident deaths one infected resident and six positive staff members.

Southern Oaks Care Center has recorded three resident deaths, one staff member fatality, 94 positive residents, four positive residents transferred to other facilities and three infected staff members.

Arcadia Health & Rehabilitation Center has seen on resident death. The latest FDOH report does not indicate any other cases at the facility.

A total of 656 patients and eight employees have died at long-term care facilities across Florida — nearly 40% of of the state’s confirmed 1,715 COVID-19 deaths.

Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to their nature and a resident population that is often older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.

Pictured: Southern Oaks Care Center on West Gregory Street. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.