Three People Injured In Highway 4 Byrneville Wreck

Three people were injured in a two vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Byrneville.

The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road. A pickup truck and a passenger car collided, and the pickup truck hit a concrete traffic signal pole.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS, the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.