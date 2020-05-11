Sunny, North Wind Today; No Outdoor Burning

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Monday afternoon through Monday evening for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. With low humidity and higher winds, the fire danger is high. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.