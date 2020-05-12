Sunny And Getting A Little Bit Warmer

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.