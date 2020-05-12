Sunny And Getting A Little Bit Warmer
May 12, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
