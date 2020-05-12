Reminder: Walk-up COVID-19 Testing Wednesday In Century; No Pre-screening Call Needed

Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday in Century.

Community Health Northwest Florida will conduct the testing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 440 East Hecker Road. There is no pre-screening required.

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry and the Century Area Chamber of Commerce helped coordinate the testing event for Escambia County, Florida, residents only.

The walk-up testing is for all ages, newborn and up. who are symptomatic, or for other reasons feel the need to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Test kit quantities are limited.

According to Community Health: