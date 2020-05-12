Reminder: Walk-up COVID-19 Testing Wednesday In Century; No Pre-screening Call Needed
May 12, 2020
Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday in Century.
Community Health Northwest Florida will conduct the testing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 440 East Hecker Road. There is no pre-screening required.
Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry and the Century Area Chamber of Commerce helped coordinate the testing event for Escambia County, Florida, residents only.
The walk-up testing is for all ages, newborn and up. who are symptomatic, or for other reasons feel the need to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19). Test kit quantities are limited.
According to Community Health:
- The tests are no-cost to the individual. If you have health insurance, your insurance will cover cost If you do not have insurance. If you do not have insurance, you can still be tested free of charge. Bring an identification and insurance card (if you have insurance).
- Testing is not a doctor visit. You will not receive a medical examination. Community Health will only be collecting a specimen to send to a lab for processing, and then you will be free to go.
- Once your test is complete, is it critical that you go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep way from other people (including family members) to the best of your ability until results are known.
- Community Health will call to share test results when they are available along with instructions on what to do next. They should have a good working contact number for you. They will not leave test result information on a voicemail message.
