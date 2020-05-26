Prison Still On Temporary Water Supply, But Century Has Made Major Progress In Restoring Potable Water

The Town of Century has taken to major steps forward toward a dependable permanent supply of water for the Century Correctional Institution.

Earlier in May, the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison failed.

Town officials and the town council were aware the water pump had not been properly maintained in the past, and last fall the council gave preliminary approval to connecting their water system at the prison to a neighboring water franchise as a backup. That would allow Century’s well to be taken out of service for much needed maintenance. The agreement was finalized in April, and parts were ordered. They arrived just before the pump failed, leaving the prison without a water supply.

An emergency interconnect using two, two-inch fire hoses was made from Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road.

Last week, a temporary submersible electric pump was installed in Century’s well that can pump about 300-325 gallons per minute, and a permanent turbine pump has been ordered.

After being out of service, the well failed two bacteriological samples, so the prison is not yet back on Century water, City Manager Vernon Prather said. Additional sampling will be done after a repeat disinfection process.

The permanent interconnect in front of the prison between Town of Century and Central Water Works was completed last week, except for a meter, and was awaiting water sampling results as the prison remained on the temporary fire hose connection through the holiday weekend. Prisoners continued to drink bottled water in the interim because the fire hoses do not meet potable water supply standards.

Prather estimated that the town has spent about $60,000 so far on repairs and the new turbine pump will cost about $40,000. That will put the total reapair cost in the neighborhood of $100,000.

The cost of the interconnect was estimated at an additional $60,000, but Prather said money has been saved by Central and Century staff doing much of the labor. The elevated storage tank at the prison is not connected to the water supply for the remainder of Century’s residents and businesses.

On May 10, the Florida Department of Corrections transferred at least 190 close custody inmates about of the Century prison due to the water situation. FDC has not said if they have been returned.

