Northview High Students To Return Textbooks And Other Items, Pick Up Yearbooks On Thursday

Northview High School students will return items that belong to the school and pick up their yearbooks on Thursday.

Here is the information from the school:

All 9th, 10th, and 11th grade students are invited to drive through our bus loop on Thursday, May 21, to have the opportunity to return regular textbooks, dual enrollment textbooks, library books, ROTC Uniforms, and Sports uniforms. You will also be able to pick up your Yearbook if you have already purchased one, or you may buy one for a $65 cash payment while supplies last. Not all students in grades 9-11 need to turn in their Chromebooks. You will need to keep your Chromebook over the summer, and bring it back with you when you return to Northview in August.

All 12th grade students will also come to return their Chromebooks and any textbooks they may still have.

Students should arrive at the following specified times:

9th Graders should arrive between 9:00-10:00 AM

10th Graders should arrive between 10:00-11:00 AM, and

11th Graders should arrive between 11:00-Noon.

12th Graders should arrive between 12:00-1:00

Students with last names, A through M, should arrive the first 30 minutes of your assigned time, and students with last names, N through Z, should arrive the last 30 minutes of their assigned hour of time. Also, please stay in your vehicle; this is for your safety as well as the safety of faculty and staff members working in the bus loop.

Students will also be able to retrieve items from PE or sports lockers. These students should drive to the student parking lot and a staff member will give them direction on how to retrieve these items.

Finally, students should continue to complete their assignments, as teachers will be assigning grades next week.