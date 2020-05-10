Northview Class Of 2020 To Return Items, Pick-up Yearbooks And Gifts Wednesday

The Northview High School Class of 2020 will drive-thru the school bus loop Wednesday to returns items and pick up yearbooks and a special gifts.

Here is the announcement from the school:

We have some exciting news for our seniors! On Wednesday, May 13th, we will be hosting a drive-through in the school’s bus loop for you to pick up and drop off items. Included in this will be some very special gifts for you! You will also be able to pick up your already purchased yearbooks and be the first to purchase a yearbook if you would like. Yearbooks will be $65, cash only, no checks. Also, you will be able to drop off library books, dual enrollment textbooks, and uniforms, along with anything else you need to return to the school at this time (Chromebooks and other textbooks will be collected at a later date). The schedule is as follows-

9:00 – 10:00 Last names A – C

10:00 – 11-00 Last names D – L

11:00 – 12:00 Last names M – R

12:00 – 1:00 Last names S – Z

When possible, to help with the traffic flow, we encourage seniors to ride separately unless they live together, and please come at your appointed time. If you show up outside of your appointed time, you will need to come back at the appropriate time. No one will be allowed to get out of their car; this is for your safety as well as the safety of those who are distributing in the loop.

We are excited to see you all!