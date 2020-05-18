Man In Wheelchair Struck And Killed On Highway 29

May 18, 2020

A man was struck and killed Sunday night on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 60-year old man in a motorized wheelchair was traveling across Highway 29 near Kenmore Road when he was struck by a car shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

The driver of the car, a 24-year female from Pensacola, was not injured.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Written by William Reynolds 

 