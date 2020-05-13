Just Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday In Escambia County

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County total now stands at 665. The Santa Rosa County remained the same at 179.

Of the 19 deaths in Escambia County, 14 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 42,402 cases including 31,236 Florida residents. There have been 7,595 hospitalizations and 1,827 deaths.

Total cases — 665 (+6 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 505

Cantonment — 45

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 56*

Deaths — 19

Male — 238

Female — 329

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 179 (+0 since Monday)

Milton — 99

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 25

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 118

Female — 59

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 42,402

Florida residents — 31,236

Deaths — 1,827

Hospitalizations — 7,595*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.