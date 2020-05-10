Judith Alberta Diehl

Judith Alberta Diehl, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was a mother of four daughters and attended St. Elizabeth and St. Jude Catholic Church. Judith dedicated her life to helping others as a Parish Nurse and taught LPN students at Reed State College. She was also an accomplished writer for LPNs. If you asked Judith what the most important thing in her life was, she would say, “God and family.”

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Diehl; father, Albert Ve Depo; mother, Inze Miller Ve Depo; and sister, Janice Kafer.

Judith is survived by daughters, Becky (Clifford) Griffith, Vickie Tanton, Cindy Diehl, and Theresa (John) Kittrell; grandchildren, Wayne Griffith, Kelly Wood, Mandy Hiller, Chad Tanton, Kattie Rule, John Kittrell, and Kimberly Fuqua; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Ve Depo; sister, Jane Ross; and best friend, Frances Johnson.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 8, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Father George Thekku officiating.

Burial was in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Molino, FL.

Pallbearers were Wayne Griffith (grandson), Chad Tanton (grandson), John Kittrell, III (grandson), Clayton Kittrell, Jason Wood, and Josh Hiller.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.