Happy Mother’s Day! Today’s Weather Will Be Perfect

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.