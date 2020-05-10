Happy Mother’s Day! Today’s Weather Will Be Perfect
May 10, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments