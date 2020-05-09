Great Weekend Weather; No Chance Of Rain, North Winds

May 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 