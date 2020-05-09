Great Weekend Weather; No Chance Of Rain, North Winds

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.