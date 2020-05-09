Great Weekend Weather; No Chance Of Rain, North Winds
May 9, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
