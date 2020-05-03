Good Eats In Beulah: Food Trucks At The Equestrian Center This Week (With Daily Schedule)

Food trucks will continue to serve up at the Escambia Count Equestrian Center this week. Here is the tentative schedule through next Satuday:

Monday, May 4

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Facto’s Snack Shack

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice

4-7 p.m. — Chic-Fil-A

4-7 p.m. — Beach Bums

4-7 p.m. — City Bowls

Tuesday, May 5

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Facto’s Snack Shack

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — 3-D Eats

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean

4-7 p.m. — Lone Star Tex Mex

4-7 p.m. — Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

Wednesday, May 6

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean

Thursday, May 7

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D — Eats

4-7 p.m. — Chic-fil-A

Friday, May 8

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — The Po Boy Shack

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – 3-D Eats

Saturday, May 9

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice

4-7 p.m. — Lone Star Tex Mex

4-7 p.m. – Chic-fil-A

4-7 p.m. — Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

Trucks are spaced out in the lot and patrons are asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10. To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.

Pictured: Food trucks at the Escambia County Equestrian Center last week. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.