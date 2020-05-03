Good Eats In Beulah: Food Trucks At The Equestrian Center This Week (With Daily Schedule)

May 3, 2020

Food trucks will continue to serve up at the Escambia Count Equestrian Center this week. Here is the tentative schedule through next Satuday:

Monday, May 4

  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Facto’s Snack Shack
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.  — Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice
  • 4-7 p.m. — Chic-Fil-A
  • 4-7 p.m. — Beach Bums
  • 4-7 p.m. — City Bowls

Tuesday, May 5

  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Facto’s Snack Shack
  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — 3-D Eats
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean
  • 4-7 p.m. — Lone Star Tex Mex
  • 4-7 p.m. — Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

Wednesday, May 6

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean

Thursday, May 7

  • 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Joe’s Caribbean
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3-D — Eats
  • 4-7 p.m. — Chic-fil-A

Friday, May 8

  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice
  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — The Po Boy Shack
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. –  3-D Eats

Saturday, May 9

  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Dr Sno Shaved Ice
  • 4-7 p.m. — Lone Star Tex Mex
  • 4-7 p.m. –  Chic-fil-A
  • 4-7 p.m. — Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

Trucks are spaced out in the lot and patrons are asked to stay six feet apart and limit gathering to groups smaller than 10. To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.

Pictured: Food trucks at the Escambia County Equestrian Center last week. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

