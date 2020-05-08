Gonzalez Baptist Church To Hold Food Box Distribution On Saturday

Gonzalez Baptist Church will hold a food box distribution on Saturday.

“Last week the church distributed 150 boxes in about 45 minutes to families in need. This week, we plan on having over 300 boxes on hand, due to the high demand from central and north Escambia County. We will do this each Saturday in May as long as supplies last,” Senior Pastor Mike Mashburn said.

The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last at 1590 Pauline Street (one block off Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road, behind Winn Dixie). The event is drive-thru only and limited to one food box for each member of the household.

Pictured: Last Saturday, Gonzalez Baptist Church distribute food boxes, and they will do it again this Saturday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.