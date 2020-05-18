Food Giveaway Tuesday At St. Luke United Methodist Church On Nine Mile Road

May 18, 2020

St. Luke United Methodist Church on Nine Mile Road will hold a food giveaway on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.

The parking lot at 1394 East Nine Mile Road will open at 8 a.m. for pre-registration with proper ID. Distribution of the food from Feeding the Gulf Coast will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle with their windows rolled up.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 