Food Distribution Tuesday At Carver Park In Cantonment

May 11, 2020

A food distribution will be held Tuesday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The distribution through Feeding the Gulf Coast will included meats, fresh produce, canned goods, dairy and other food items. It is limited to one box per family, and identification is needed. The Cantonment Improvement Committee’s food bags for children will also be distributed.

The distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. (not the usual Tuesday 3 p.m.) at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

