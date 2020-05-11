Fire Destroys Lawn Business Just Feet Away From Christian School On Johnson Avenue

May 11, 2020

Fire destroyed a lawn care business located just feet from the Trinitas Christian School on Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon.

The fire was at the Man-I-Cure Lawn Service at 3233 East Johnson Avenue. The 4,000 square foot metal frame building is, at its closest point, only about 35 feet from the corner of Trinitas Christian School.

Students and staff were evacuated from the private school. There were no injuries reported.

The school may have suffered some heat damage, but did not catch on fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 