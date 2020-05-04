Escambia, Santa Rosa Coronavirus Cases Up By Just Three On Monday

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just three in the Monday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up two to 595 with 13 total deaths, nine of which where in long-term care facilities. On Sunday, Escambia County reported an additional 55 cases.

Santa Rosa county’s count was up one from Sunday to Monday at 158. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.

Statewide, there were 36,897 cases including 35,969 Florida residents. There have been 6,119 hospitalizations and 1,399 deaths.

Total cases — 595 (+2 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 456

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 46*

Deaths — 13

Male — 219

Female — 296

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 158 (+1 since Sunday)

Milton — 84

Navarre — 32

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 52

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 36,897

Florida residents — 35,969

Deaths — 1.399

Hospitalizations — 6,119*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.