Escambia, Santa Rosa Coronavirus Cases Up By Just Three On Monday

May 4, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just three in the Monday report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up two to 595 with 13 total deaths, nine of which where in long-term care facilities. On Sunday, Escambia County reported an additional 55 cases.

Santa Rosa county’s count  was up one from Sunday to Monday at 158. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.

Statewide, there were 36,897 cases including 35,969  Florida residents. There have been 6,119 hospitalizations and 1,399 deaths.

  • Total cases — 595 (+2 since Sunday)
  • Pensacola — 456
  • Cantonment — 41
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  46*
  • Deaths — 13
  • Male — 219
  • Female — 296
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 158 (+1 since Sunday)
  • Milton — 84
  • Navarre — 32
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 15
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 8
  • Male — 105
  • Female — 52
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 36,897
  • Florida residents — 35,969
  • Deaths — 1.399
  • Hospitalizations — 6,119*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 