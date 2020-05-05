Escambia County Records 14th COVID-19 Death

May 5, 2020

A 14th coronavirus death has been record in Escambia County, according to the Tuesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The death was an 86-year old female long-term care facility resident with no travel history that had contact with a known patient.

Of the 14 deaths in Escambia County, 10 were long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Two new cases were reported in Escambia County Tuesday for a total of 598 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total was unchanged at 158.

Statewide, there were 37,439 cases including 36,492  Florida residents. There have been 6,330 hospitalizations and 1,471 deaths.

  • Total cases — 598 (+3 since Monday)
  • Pensacola — 458
  • Cantonment — 41
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  48*
  • Deaths — 14
  • Male — 220
  • Female — 296
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 158 (+0 since Monday)
  • Milton — 84
  • Navarre — 32
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 15
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 8
  • Male — 105
  • Female — 52
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 37,739
  • Florida residents — 36,492
  • Deaths — 1.471
  • Hospitalizations — 6,330*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

