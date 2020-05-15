15th COVID-19 Death In Escambia County As Cases Top 600

A 15th person has died from COVID-19 as the number of cases topped 600 Escambia County, according to the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The death was an 82-year old male long-term care facility resident with no travel history that had contact with a known patient.

Of the 15 deaths in Escambia County, 11 were long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Six new cases were reported in Escambia County Wednesday for a total of 604 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total has been unchanged for two days at 158.

Statewide, there were 38,002 cases including 37,020 Florida residents. There have been 6,557 hospitalizations and 1,539 deaths.

Total cases — 604 (+6 since Tuesday)

Pensacola — 462

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 48*

Deaths — 14

Male — 221

Female — 298

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 158 (+0 since Monday)

Milton — 84

Navarre — 32

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 52

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 38,002

Florida residents — 37,020

Deaths — 1,539

Hospitalizations — 6,557*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.