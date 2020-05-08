Escambia Man’s Dump Truck Goes Off I-10 Into The Blackwater River

Shortly after I-10 in Santa Rosa County reopened Friday, an Escambia County man and his dump truck ended up in the Blackwater River.

The unloaded dump truck drive by a 42-year old Pensacola man was driving west on I-10 approaching the Blackwater River Bridge when his front left tire failed and came apart, according to a preliminary FHP investigation. The vehicle traveled toward the grassy median, collided with a steel guardrail between the two bridge spans and became airborne. FHP estimates the dump truck fell about 55 feet when it crashed into the river.

The driver was rescued by four FHP troopers. He was transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

I-10 from Avalon Boulevard to Highway 87 had been closed since Wednesday due to smoke from a massive wildfire.