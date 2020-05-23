Escambia County’s Unemployment Rate Skyrockets To 12.8%

May 23, 2020

The April unemployment rate in Escambia County and across Florida skyrocketed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.9 percent in April 2020, up 8.5 percentage points from the revised March 2020 rate of 4.4 percent, and up 9.6 percentage points from a year ago. There
were over 1.2 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,438,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in April.

Escambia County’s unemployment rate soared to 12.8% in April, up from 4.5% in March and 3.2% in February. One year ago, it was just 2.9%.

There were nearly 11,000 people that lost their jobs in Escambia County between March and April.

The jobless rate is bad across Florida, with 43 of the states 67 counties with a jobless rate of 10% or worse.

The jobless numbers do not count those that applied for unemployment in May. Those numbers will be out in June.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 