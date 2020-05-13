Escambia County Report Cards Won’t Be Mailed This Year; Grades Will Be Online

May 13, 2020

The Escambia County School District has announced that this year’s report cards will be available online and not mailed automatically.

Students will be completing assignments through the last day of school, Friday, May 22. Parents with Focus portal accounts will be able to view student grades as they are entered during the last week of school, and finalized for each class or subject area. Final report cards will be posted to Focus by June 3.

Parents unable to access final grades and report cards electronically should contact their child’s school and request a printed copy, which can be mailed if necessary.

“Many parents access Focus by having their student sign in. If parents and guardians will establish their own account and password, they can learn about the personalized settings available to them,” explained Escambia School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “The Parent Portal account allows access to their student’s attendance, assignments and grades. Parents can also choose to receive alerts, as well as send secure messages to their student’s instructors.”

The parent portal includes new instructional videos on how to use the site. For more information or to access Focus, click here.

