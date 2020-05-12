Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Case Count Stands At 37

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, is now 37, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been three deaths in the county, with 756 total tests reported. That’s a positive rate of about 4.9%.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 10,164 total positive cases in the state out of 129,444 tests. There have been 403 deaths and 1,268 hospitalizations reported statewide.