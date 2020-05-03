Escambia County Adds 55 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

May 3, 2020

An additional 55 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Escambia County, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up to 593 with 13 total deaths, nine of which where in long-term care facilities.  Santa Rosa county’s count  remained the same from Saturday to Sunday at 157. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.

A majority of the new cases in Escambia County are likely from long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 36,078 cases including 35,158  Florida residents. There have been 6,035 hospitalizations and 1,379 deaths.

  • Total cases — 593 (+55 since Saturday)
  • Pensacola — 455
  • Cantonment — 41
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  46*
  • Deaths — 13
  • Male — 219
  • Female — 294
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 157 (+0 since Saturday)
  • Milton — 83
  • Navarre — 32
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 15
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 8
  • Male — 105
  • Female — 51
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 36,078
  • Florida residents — 35,158
  • Deaths — 1.379
  • Hospitalizations — 6,035*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

