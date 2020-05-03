Escambia County Adds 55 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

An additional 55 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Escambia County, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up to 593 with 13 total deaths, nine of which where in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa county’s count remained the same from Saturday to Sunday at 157. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.

A majority of the new cases in Escambia County are likely from long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 36,078 cases including 35,158 Florida residents. There have been 6,035 hospitalizations and 1,379 deaths.

Total cases — 593 (+55 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 455

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 46*

Deaths — 13

Male — 219

Female — 294

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 157 (+0 since Saturday)

Milton — 83

Navarre — 32

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 51

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 36,078

Florida residents — 35,158

Deaths — 1.379

Hospitalizations — 6,035*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.