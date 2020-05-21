COVID-19 Cases Increase At Blackwater Prison; Still Just One Case Reported At Century Correctional

May 21, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Blackwater Correctonal Facility in Milton has increased, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, while there continues to have been just one case at the prison in Century.

At Blackwater, 66 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there are 470 inmates at Blackwater in security quarantine, 419 awaiting test results. and 203 that have tested negative.

One staff member at Century Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Three Century  inmates have tested negative.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 