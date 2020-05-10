Community Health Northwest Florida Patients Can Get Financial Assistance With Bills

Community Health Northwest Florida is now able to offer assistance to current patients who may be struggling financially due to job loss, reduction in hours or other circumstances directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Through a grant from the United Way of West Florida COVID-19 Response Fund which included a significant contribution from Gulf Power, Community Health of Northwest Florida is able to offer assistance with rent, mortgage, utility bills and other patients.

The applicant or a household member must be a current patient of Community Health Northwest Florida. G rant funds will be used to provide assistance only to those clients who have been furloughed, lost a

job or had work hours reduced by 50% on or after March 17. Money will be disbursed only to vendors such as a landlord, mortgage company, or utility.

UWWF COVID-19 Response Fund Application Cover Letter

UWWF COVID-19 Response Fund Application

