Community Health Northwest Florida Patients Can Get Financial Assistance With Bills

May 10, 2020

Community Health Northwest Florida is now able to offer assistance to current patients who may be struggling financially due to job loss, reduction in hours or other circumstances directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Through a grant from the United Way of West Florida COVID-19 Response Fund which included a significant contribution from Gulf Power, Community Health of Northwest Florida is able to offer assistance with rent, mortgage, utility bills and other patients.

The applicant or a household member must be a current patient of Community Health Northwest Florida. G rant funds will be used to provide assistance only to those clients who have been furloughed, lost a
job or had work hours reduced by 50% on or after March 17. Money will be disbursed only to vendors such as a landlord, mortgage company, or utility.

For more information, click below:

UWWF COVID-19 Response Fund Application Cover Letter
UWWF COVID-19 Response Fund Application

Or look for the links on this page.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 