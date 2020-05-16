Century Prison Inmate Tests Negative For COVID-19; 128 Inmates Released From Quarantine

A Century Correctional Institution inmate’s COVID-19 test has come back negative, and 128 inmates have been released from medical quarantine, according to the Florida Department of Corrections data.

The inmate was placed in medical isolation earlier this week pending test results. FDC shows a total of three inmates have been tested for the virus at CCI, and all have been negative.

One staff member at CCI tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Pictured: Inmate medical facilities inside the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photos.