Century Increasing This Year’s Budget By Over $300K With Anticipated Grant, Special Revenue Funds

May 13, 2020

The Town of Century is amending their current budge to reflect an increase of more than $300,000.

The town’s budget for the current fiscal year that began October 1 is $3,637,645, and is being updated to $3,946,623, according to accountant Robert Hudson.

The $309,278 increase (nearly 9%) comes from an anticipated grant of about $110,000 for a sewer project, a transfer of $79,783 from special revenue and anticipated savings in a few budget categories.

Four members of the town council took part in a teleconference budget workshop Monday evening to discuss the changes. Councilman James Smith did not attend.

The council must advertise the budget changes and hold public meetings before the changes can be finalized.

Written by William Reynolds 

 