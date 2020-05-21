Century Approves Nearly 10% Budget Increase, Even Though Much Of It Was Illegible

May 21, 2020

The Century Town Council voted this week to increase their current fiscal budget by nearly 10 percent — even though council members were unable to read some of the line items they voted to increase.

The town’s budget for the current fiscal year that began October 1 was $3,637,645, and is now amended to $3,946,623. The $309,278 increase comes from an anticipated grant of about $110,000 for a sewer project, a transfer of $79,783 from special revenue and anticipated savings in a few budget categories.

Four members of the town council took part in a teleconference budget workshop May 13 discuss the changes with town accountant Robert Hudson.  Councilman James Smith did not attend.

On a motion by council member Luis Gomez, Jr. and a second from council member Sandra McMurray Jackson, the council approved the budget amendment 5-0 Monday night with no chance for public comment.

After approving the budget, Council President Ann Brooks complained some portions of the budget document were illegible and impossible to read.

The images above and below show the increased budget document that the Century Town Council voted to approve. The council’s vote increased some of these illegible line items. To see the complete budget pdf as presented to the council, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 