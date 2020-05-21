Century Approves Nearly 10% Budget Increase, Even Though Much Of It Was Illegible

The Century Town Council voted this week to increase their current fiscal budget by nearly 10 percent — even though council members were unable to read some of the line items they voted to increase.

The town’s budget for the current fiscal year that began October 1 was $3,637,645, and is now amended to $3,946,623. The $309,278 increase comes from an anticipated grant of about $110,000 for a sewer project, a transfer of $79,783 from special revenue and anticipated savings in a few budget categories.

Four members of the town council took part in a teleconference budget workshop May 13 discuss the changes with town accountant Robert Hudson. Councilman James Smith did not attend.

On a motion by council member Luis Gomez, Jr. and a second from council member Sandra McMurray Jackson, the council approved the budget amendment 5-0 Monday night with no chance for public comment.

After approving the budget, Council President Ann Brooks complained some portions of the budget document were illegible and impossible to read.

The images above and below show the increased budget document that the Century Town Council voted to approve. The council’s vote increased some of these illegible line items. To see the complete budget pdf as presented to the council, click here.