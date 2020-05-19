Century Applies For Grant To Finish Updates To Land Development Code

May 19, 2020

The Town of Century is applying for a $30,000 grant to update the town’s land development code (LDC).

The town council voted Monday to approve apply for a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant for fiscal year 2020-2021.  If the town receives the grant, it will be used to update portions of the LDC that were adopted in 1991, prepare a zoning map and offset the cost of publishing the changes.

Portions of Century’s land development code were previously updated. The $30,000 grant will allow them to finish the project.

In 2016, the town received a $25,000 Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity that was used to updated five chapters of the LDC. They applied for another grant in 2018, but did not receive funding.

Pictured: Century Assistant Clerk Kristina Wood, Peggy Fowler of Peggy Fowler and Associates and consultant Debbie Nickles at a 2017 land  development code workshop in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 