Cantonment Fence Fire Extinguished With Only Minor Damage To A Nearby Home

Firefighters quickly extinguished a privacy fence fire in Cantonment Monday afternoon, preventing the potential spread to several nearby homes.

It happened a little after 2:30 in the 700 block of Escambia Avenue, just off Forrest Street. The fence fire did cause minor heat damage to the vinyl siding on a home just a few feet away.

There were no injuries.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.