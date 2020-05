Beulah, Santa Rosa Wildfires Now 95% Contained

The Hurst Hammock Fire in Beulah and the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County are now both 95% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Hurst Hammock fire burned 1,191 acres. It was caused by humans, not a caused by nature.

The 5 Mile Swamp Fire burned through 2,215 acres. It destroyed 27 buildings, including 14 homes, and did an estimated $1.9 million in damage.