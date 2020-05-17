70 Percent Of Escambia County COVID-19 Deaths Have Been In These Four Long-Term Care Facilities

May 17, 2020

Of the 20 COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County, 14 have been long-term care facility or staff members.

Five residents of Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center have died. There have been five deaths associate with Southern Oaks Care Center – four residents and one staff member.

Four residents of the Brookdale Pensacola assisted living facility and one resident at  Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center have also died.

The Florida Department of Health releases their report on long term facility deaths once per week.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 