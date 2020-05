2-Year Old Accidentally Shot In Escambia County

A two-year old was accidentally shot in Escambia County Friday night.

The toddler was shot when a gun accidentally went off while the owner was cleaning it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. It happened near Binnacle Place and Marlinspike Drive off Gulf Beach Highway.

The child was shot in the hip area and is expected to recover. No charges were filed.