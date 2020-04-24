Two People Arrested For Escambia County Murder

April 24, 2020

Two people have been charged with an Escambia County murder.

On April 20, Cheryl Cain, 62, was murdered in the 5000 block of Yacht Harbor Drive, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 24, ECSO investigators along with the help of the Tulsa Police Fugitives Warrants Task Force out of Oklahoma arrested Cody Jay Harrimon and Eugina Lynn Martorelli. Both suspects were taken into to custody without incident at a hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Further details were not made a available.

  1. Adam Evans on April 24th, 2020 6:14 pm

    MR REALITY , murder.

  2. MR REALITY on April 24th, 2020 4:53 pm

    WHAT is going on in our COUNTY??!!!!!!





