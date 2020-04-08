Third COVID-19 Death In Escambia County, Total Cases Increase To 182

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a third death in Escambia County due to COVID-19 in their Wednesday evening update.

The death was a 91-year old female with no travel history and no contact with a known case. Escambia County’s other deaths were a 78-year old male and a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

The number of coronavirus cases in in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County more than doubled on Wednesday to 18, up from eight on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 182 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 166 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 70.

Statewide, there were 15,698 cases including 15,234 Florida residents. There have been 2,082 hospitalizations and 323 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 182 (+14 since Monday)

Pensacola — 125

Cantonment — 23

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 166

Nonresidents — 16

Hospitalizations: 16

Deaths — 3

Men — 91

Women — 89

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 70 (+4 since Tuesday)

Milton — 26

Navarre — 19

Gulf Breeze — 13

Pace — 7

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 12

Deaths — 2

Men — 42

Women — 28

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: