Third COVID-19 Death In Escambia County, Total Cases Increase To 182

April 8, 2020

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a third death in Escambia County due to COVID-19 in their Wednesday evening update.

The death was a 91-year old female with no travel history and no contact with a known case. Escambia County’s other deaths were a  78-year old male and a 75-year old female. There have been two fatalities in Santa Rosa County.

The number of coronavirus cases in in residents or staff of long-term care facilities in Escambia County more than doubled on Wednesday to 18, up from eight on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 182 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 166 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 70.

Statewide, there were 15,698 cases including 15,234 Florida residents. There have been 2,082 hospitalizations and 323 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 182 (+14 since Monday)
  • Pensacola — 125
  • Cantonment — 23
  • Bellview — 5
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 166
  • Nonresidents — 16
  • Hospitalizations:  16
  • Deaths — 3
  • Men — 91
  • Women — 89
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 70 (+4 since Tuesday)
  • Milton — 26
  • Navarre — 19
  • Gulf Breeze — 13
  • Pace — 7
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 48
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 12
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 42
  • Women — 28
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 84

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 15,698
  • Florida residents — 15,234
  • Deaths — 323
  • Hospitalized — 2,082

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 