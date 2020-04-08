Search Underway For Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen At West Florida Hospital

April 8, 2020

Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered adult.

Escambia Search and Rescue was searching for 54-year old Louella Charlene Powell Wednesday afternoon in the area of University Parkway and Nine Mile Road.

She was last seen leaving West Florida Hospital on foot on April 7 about 5:30 p.m. She was wearing a long purple jacket, black capri pants and black shoes. She is 5′3″, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, she may be in the need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 