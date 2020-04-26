Pandemic Pauses Century’s Natural Gas Meter Replacement Plans

COVID-19 has put the brakes on Century’s plan to replace natural gas meters in an effort to increase natural gas billings and curb losses.

Interim City Administrator Vernon Prather said they are not able to replace residential gas meters during the pandemic because the process requires going inside a customer’s home to verify that pilot lights are on and everything is safe.

In 2019, the town undertook a systematic approaches to auditing natural gas accounts and replacing meters. By early this year, audits had uncovered at least a half dozen locations that were not in the billing system and over two dozen meters that had stopped working.

At the first town council meeting in March, Prather recommended that the town hire Precision Meter Repair (PMR) of Plant City to replace 400 residential meters at $160 each. They would have been able to install 400 meters in a matter of weeks.

Florida Gas Utility, which provides natural gas consulting service to the town, obtained three quotes to change out the meters ranging from PMR’s $160 to a high of $1,000 each, Prather said.

The town council was not completely satisfied that would meet state bid laws, and tabled action until compliance could be determined.

The town purchased hundreds of new meters in early 2019 to replacing aging meters believed to be causing the under-billing of many natural gas customers. At of early March, 15 commercial and about 200 residential meters had been replaced.