Hospitals Support Reopening Local Beaches With Conditions

April 22, 2020

Local hospitals support the limited reopening of local beaches, Baptist Hospital CEO Mark Faulkner said Wednesday morning. He offered little insight into the conditions.

Faulkner said the CEOs of the major hospital in Escambia County will send a letter to the county commissions in Escambia and Santa Rosa county supporting the opening of beaches “with conditions”.

He said limiting the hours for the beach opening to just a few hours per day would lead to larger crowds at one time as opposed to a sunrise to sunset opening.

“When you are at the beach, it is a fairly low risk, low contact ” he said, “whereas at a setting of worship, or at a school, or a prison, where you have different constraints, it’s hard to just say we can open everything back up. We would certainly see a second wave.”

Santa Rosa County will vote on their beaches on Thursday, while Escambia County meets next Tuesday.

Faulkner’s comments came during a virtual “Coffee With A Commissioner” event hosted by District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

Pictured: (from top left, clockwide) Baptist CEO Mark Faulkner, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, County Administrator Janice Gilley, Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore during a virtual “Coffee With A Commissioner” event Wednesday morning.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 