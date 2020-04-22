Hospitals Support Reopening Local Beaches With Conditions

Local hospitals support the limited reopening of local beaches, Baptist Hospital CEO Mark Faulkner said Wednesday morning. He offered little insight into the conditions.

Faulkner said the CEOs of the major hospital in Escambia County will send a letter to the county commissions in Escambia and Santa Rosa county supporting the opening of beaches “with conditions”.

He said limiting the hours for the beach opening to just a few hours per day would lead to larger crowds at one time as opposed to a sunrise to sunset opening.

“When you are at the beach, it is a fairly low risk, low contact ” he said, “whereas at a setting of worship, or at a school, or a prison, where you have different constraints, it’s hard to just say we can open everything back up. We would certainly see a second wave.”

Santa Rosa County will vote on their beaches on Thursday, while Escambia County meets next Tuesday.

Faulkner’s comments came during a virtual “Coffee With A Commissioner” event hosted by District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

Pictured: (from top left, clockwide) Baptist CEO Mark Faulkner, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, County Administrator Janice Gilley, Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore during a virtual “Coffee With A Commissioner” event Wednesday morning.