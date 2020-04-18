Florida Schools To Remain Closed The Rest Of The School Year

Florida schools will remain closed to students for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.

“It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward,” DeSantis said, adding the state’s progress with virtual education made his decision easier.

“You have huge participation. Florida’s worked very hard to be a leader on that,” DeSantis said. “We have folks all over the country watching what we’re doing, so I felt that that was a good thing.”

The Department of Education (DOE) was weighing whether a reopening advisory would be limited to some school districts and whether parents could choose to keep their children distance learning.

“I think you had kind of a division amongst folks whether this was a good idea or not, and I think the last thing you want to do is, like, force everyone in school then have half the kids not show up because their parents didn’t want, teachers didn’t want to do it.”

School administrators across the state were advising against students returning. Giving students only two weeks of in-person classes would not have provided students a big enough academic benefit, DeSantis acknowledged.

FloridaPoltics.com contributed to this report.