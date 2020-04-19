Escambia, Santa Rosa Virus Cases Up By 10, Included Five In Long-Term Care

The number of coronavirus cases in Escambia and Saturday Rosa counties were up by 10 on Sunday, including an increase of five in long-term care facilities.

There are now 309 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by five since Saturday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up five to 138.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by four Sunday to a total of 64. The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County increase by one to a total of 10.

Statewide, there were 25,996 cases including 25,300 Florida residents. There have been 3,766 hospitalizations and 768 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 309 (+5 since Saturday)

Long-term care cases — 64 (+4 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 243

Cantonment — 35

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 263

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 28*

Deaths — 8

Male — 135

Female — 154

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 98

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 138 (+5 since Saturday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+1 since Saturday)

Milton — 69

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 23

Pace — 9

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 17*

Deaths — 6

Male — 95

Female — 43

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 25,996

Florida residents — 25,300

Deaths — 764

Hospitalizations — 3,766*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.