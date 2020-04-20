Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By Seven

The number of coronavirus cases in Escambia and Saturday Rosa counties were seven on Monday, according to the midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 314 otal COVID cases in Escambia County, up by five since Sunday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up two to 140.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities remained at 65. The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County was 10.

Statewide, there were 26,660 cases including 25,942 Florida residents. There have been 3,842 hospitalizations and 789 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 314 (+5 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 65 (+1 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 248

Cantonment — 35

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 263

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 28*

Deaths — 8

Male — 137

Female — 157

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 98

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 140 (+2 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Sunday)

Milton — 75

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 10

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 17*

Deaths — 6

Male — 95

Female — 45

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 26,660

Florida residents — 25,942

Deaths — 789

Hospitalizations — 3,842*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.