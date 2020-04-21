Escambia County Records Ninth COVID-19 Death, Adds 22 Cases

April 21, 2020

A ninth death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Escambia County as the number of positive cases in the county increased by 22, according to the midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The fatality was a 71-year old male with no travel history and no contact with a known case.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by two to 71.  The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County increased remained at 10.

There are now 337 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by 22 since Monday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up one to 141.

Statewide, there were 27,058 cases including 27,495 Florida residents. There have been 4,063 hospitalizations and 839 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 337 (+22 since Monday)
  • Long-term care cases — 71 (+2 since Monday)
  • Pensacola — 271
  • Cantonment — 36
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 263
  • Nonresidents — 19
  • Hospitalizations:  32*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 148
  • Female — 170
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 98

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 141 (+1 since Monday)
  • Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Monday)
  • Milton — 75
  • Navarre — 29
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 10
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 20*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 97
  • Female — 43
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 27,495
  • Florida residents — 26,761
  • Deaths — 839
  • Hospitalizations — 4,063*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 