Escambia County Records Ninth COVID-19 Death, Adds 22 Cases

A ninth death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Escambia County as the number of positive cases in the county increased by 22, according to the midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The fatality was a 71-year old male with no travel history and no contact with a known case.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by two to 71. The number of long-term cases in Santa Rosa County increased remained at 10.

There are now 337 total COVID cases in Escambia County, up by 22 since Monday. Santa Rosa County’s total was up one to 141.

Statewide, there were 27,058 cases including 27,495 Florida residents. There have been 4,063 hospitalizations and 839 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 337 (+22 since Monday)

Long-term care cases — 71 (+2 since Monday)

Pensacola — 271

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 263

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 32*

Deaths — 9

Male — 148

Female — 170

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 98

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 141 (+1 since Monday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Monday)

Milton — 75

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 10

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 20*

Deaths — 6

Male — 97

Female — 43

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 27,495

Florida residents — 26,761

Deaths — 839

Hospitalizations — 4,063*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.