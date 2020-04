Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By 11

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 11 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Friday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH reported 197 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 181 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 103. Escambia County has had three fatalities, Santa Rosa two.

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased to 22 in Escambia County. For the first time Thursday, Santa Rosa County reported an infection in a resident or staff of a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there were 17,531 cases including 17,018 Florida residents. There have been 2,360 hospitalizations and 390 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 197 (+5 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 22

Pensacola — 145

Cantonment — 26

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 176

Nonresidents — 16

Hospitalizations: 17

Deaths — 3

Men — 95

Women — 100

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 103 (+6 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 54

Navarre — 26

Gulf Breeze — 13

Pace — 9

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 13

Deaths — 2

Men — 73

Women — 30

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: