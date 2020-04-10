Escambia COVID-19 Cases Top 200; Third Death Reported In Santa Rosa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County topped 200 Friday afternoon, and a third death was reported in Santa Rosa County.

FDOH reported 204 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 186 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased to 105. Escambia County has had three fatalities, and a Santa Rosa County is now up to three deaths. A 69-year old male died; he had previous with known case but no travel history

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased to 26 in Escambia County.

Statewide, there were 17,968 cases including 17,448 Florida residents. There have been 2,496 hospitalizations and 419 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 204 (+11 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 26

Pensacola — 149

Cantonment — 26

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 186

Nonresidents — 16

Hospitalizations: 17

Deaths — 3

Men — 98

Women — 103

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 105 (+ 8since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 55

Navarre — 27

Gulf Breeze — 13

Pace — 9

Jay — 1

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 13

Deaths — 3

Men — 73

Women — 30

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: