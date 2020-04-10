Escambia COVID-19 Cases Top 200; Third Death Reported In Santa Rosa

April 10, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County topped 200 Friday afternoon, and a third death was reported in Santa Rosa County.

FDOH reported 204 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 186 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased  to 105. Escambia County has had three fatalities, and a Santa Rosa County is now up to three deaths. A 69-year old male died; he had previous with known case but no travel history

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased to 26 in Escambia County.

Statewide, there were 17,968 cases including 17,448 Florida residents. There have been 2,496 hospitalizations and 419 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 204 (+11 since Thursday)
  • Long-term care cases — 26
  • Pensacola — 149
  • Cantonment — 26
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 186
  • Nonresidents — 16
  • Hospitalizations:  17
  • Deaths — 3
  • Men — 98
  • Women — 103
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 105 (+ 8since Thursday)
  • Long-term care cases — 1
  • Milton — 55
  • Navarre — 27
  • Gulf Breeze — 13
  • Pace — 9
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 105
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 13
  • Deaths — 3
  • Men — 73
  • Women — 30
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 84

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 17,531
  • Florida residents — 16,018
  • Deaths — 390
  • Hospitalizations — 2,360

