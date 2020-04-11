Only Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported Saturday Morning In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Only two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Saturday midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH reported an increase of two for 264 total COVID cases in Escambia County. Of those, 188 are local residents. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County held steady in the Saturday report at 105. Both counties have had thee deaths each.

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities remained at 26 in Escambia County.

Statewide, there were 18,494 cases including 17,961 Florida residents. There have been 2,528 hospitalizations and 438 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 206 (+2 since Friday)

Long-term care cases — 26

Pensacola — 151

Cantonment — 26

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 188

Nonresidents — 16

Hospitalizations: 17

Deaths — 3

Men — 99

Women — 105

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 105 (+0 since Friday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 55

Navarre — 27

Gulf Breeze — 13

Pace — 9

Jay — 1

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 13

Deaths — 3

Men — 74

Women — 31

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 84

Florida cases: